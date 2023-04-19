DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 19 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .265.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 13 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (61.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 14 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Canning (0-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.