After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Franchy Cordero and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 7:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero has a double, four home runs and two walks while hitting .216.

In seven of 11 games this year, Cordero has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 36.4% of his games in 2023, and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.

Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (45.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (36.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this year (54.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

