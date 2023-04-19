Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple and seven walks), take on starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 14 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .424.
- He ranks 80th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 72nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Torres has recorded a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (17.6%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one.
- In seven games this year (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.62 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.8 per game).
- Canning (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his second this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.