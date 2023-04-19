Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)
- Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Duran picked up at least one hit 33 times last year in 58 games played (56.9%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (17.2%).
- Including the 58 games he played in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.3% of his trips to home plate.
- In 20.7% of his 58 games a year ago, Duran drove in a run (12 times). He also had four games with multiple RBIs (6.9%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 21 of 58 games last season (36.2%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.202
|AVG
|.242
|.273
|OBP
|.294
|.367
|SLG
|.358
|13
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|42/7
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan (3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and fifth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
