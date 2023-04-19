On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 20 hits, batting .286 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits seven times (41.2%).

He has homered in 35.3% of his games this season, and 9.3% of his chances at the plate.

Devers has driven home a run in nine games this season (52.9%), including more than one RBI in 23.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings