Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Raimel Tapia and the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .250 with a home run and three walks.
- In four of 13 games this season, Tapia got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Tapia has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of 13 games so far this year.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (3-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and fifth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers.
