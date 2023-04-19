Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (9-9) and Minnesota Twins (10-7) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on April 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (3-0) to the mound, while Corey Kluber (0-3) will get the nod for the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream:

Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 7, Twins 6.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, Boston has been a moneyline underdog of -135 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (96 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule