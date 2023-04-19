The Minnesota Twins and Joey Gallo will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 21 home runs.

Boston is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 96 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

Boston has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Boston has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.358 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Corey Kluber (0-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In three starts this season, Kluber has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Angels W 5-3 Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels W 9-7 Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Brayan Bello - 4/18/2023 Twins W 5-4 Home Chris Sale Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Houck Tyler Mahle 4/21/2023 Brewers - Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers - Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers - Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer

