Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Reese McGuire, who went 1-for-2 with two RBI last time in action, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .393 with three doubles and a walk.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this year.
- In three games this year, McGuire has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.62).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.84), second in WHIP (.632), and fifth in K/9 (12.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
