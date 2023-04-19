On Wednesday, Triston Casas (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .135 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Casas has had a base hit in six of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 17 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Casas has had an RBI in four games this season (23.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%).

He has scored in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

