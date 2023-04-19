How to Watch the Yankees vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Angels and Hunter Renfroe hit the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in baseball with 26 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- New York's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' .232 batting average ranks 23rd in the majors.
- New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 76 (4.5 per game).
- The Yankees' .307 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Yankees strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 14th in the majors.
- New York's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York's 3.10 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in the majors (1.093).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jhony Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.75 ERA and eight strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/13/2023
|Twins
|L 11-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
|4/14/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Louie Varland
|4/15/2023
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Griffin Canning
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
