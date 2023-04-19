On Wednesday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is hitting .080 with a home run and a walk.

Once in 12 games this season, Chang produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Chang has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 3 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

