On Wednesday, Yu Chang (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is hitting .080 with a home run and a walk.
  • Once in 12 games this season, Chang produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Chang has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins' 2.62 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ryan (3-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 21st, .632 WHIP ranks second, and 12.3 K/9 ranks sixth.
