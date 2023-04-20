Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Hicks -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on April 20 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is hitting .125 with three walks.
- Hicks has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 11 games, including one multi-hit game.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Hicks has an RBI in one game this year.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .196 batting average against him.
