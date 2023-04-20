The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, eight walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York in total hits (17) this season while batting .274 with eight extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
  • In 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%) Judge has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.8%, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 44.4% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
  • In 12 of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 3.53 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Angels will send Sandoval (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 1.23 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
