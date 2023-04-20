The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (batting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, eight walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in total hits (17) this season while batting .274 with eight extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

In 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%) Judge has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (27.8%, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 44.4% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.

In 12 of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings