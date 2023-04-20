On Thursday, Connor Wong (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles and three walks while hitting .171.

Wong has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.

Wong has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

