After going 0-for-4 in his last game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .245 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings