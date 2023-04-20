After hitting .125 with a double, a triple, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

Torres has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.

In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

