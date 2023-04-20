After hitting .125 with a double, a triple, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Patrick Sandoval) at 4:05 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
  • Torres has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In 22.2% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7%.
  • In seven games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 1.23, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .196 batting average against him.
