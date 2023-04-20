The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .261.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Turner has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings