Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .245 with two doubles and a walk.

Cabrera has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In three games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings