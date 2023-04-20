Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has a home run and three walks while batting .200.
- Tapia has a hit in four of 14 games played this year (28.6%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Tapia has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.70 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Maeda (0-2) pitches for the Twins to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.