Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has a home run and three walks while batting .200.
  • Tapia has a hit in four of 14 games played this year (28.6%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 2.70 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Maeda (0-2) pitches for the Twins to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.