Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 20
Thursday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (9-10) and the Minnesota Twins (11-7) matching up at Fenway Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on April 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (2-0) to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (0-2) will answer the bell for the Minnesota Twins.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Twins 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.
- Boston is 5-4 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 100.
- The Red Sox's 5.20 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Nick Pivetta vs Tyler Anderson
|April 16
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Reid Detmers
|April 17
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Brayan Bello vs -
|April 18
|Twins
|W 5-4
|Chris Sale vs Sonny Gray
|April 19
|Twins
|L 10-4
|Corey Kluber vs Joe Ryan
|April 20
|Twins
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Kenta Maeda
|April 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Freddy Peralta
|April 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Wade Miley
|April 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Corbin Burnes
|April 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|April 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Bradish
