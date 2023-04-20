On Thursday, April 20 at 1:35 PM ET, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (9-10) host Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins (11-7) in the series rubber match at Fenway Park.

The Twins are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Red Sox (-120). The game's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (2-0, 4.50 ERA) vs Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-2, 4.09 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won six out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have gone 5-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Twins have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won two of six games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

