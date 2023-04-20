Russell Westbrook and the rest of the Los Angeles Clippers take the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 10:30 PM ET.

Westbrook tallied 28 points, five assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 123-109 loss versus the Suns.

Below we will break down Westbrook's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Russell Westbrook Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.9 18.6 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.1 Assists 7.5 7.5 7.8 PRA 33.5 29.2 31.5 PR -- 21.7 23.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Russell Westbrook Insights vs. the Suns

Westbrook's Clippers average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Suns allow 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.4 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Russell Westbrook vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 36 28 5 5 2 2 0 4/16/2023 36 9 11 8 1 3 2 4/9/2023 40 25 7 9 2 0 1 11/22/2022 31 21 3 5 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.