Yankees vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 20
Thursday's contest between the New York Yankees (11-7) and Los Angeles Angels (9-9) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET on April 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-0) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (1-0) will answer the bell for the Los Angeles Angels.
Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 11 (64.7%) of those contests.
- New York is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 21st in the majors with 79 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Louie Varland
|April 15
|Twins
|W 6-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
|April 16
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
|April 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs José Suarez
|April 19
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Jhony Brito vs Griffin Canning
|April 20
|Angels
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah
|April 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kevin Gausman
|April 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
|April 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Kenta Maeda
