Aaron Judge and Hunter Renfroe are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels, who play on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-165). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Angels Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: YES
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Yankees -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
    • The average over/under established by oddsmakers in New York's past five games has been 8.3, a stretch in which the Yankees and their opponents have finished under each time.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have gone 11-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.7% of those games).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, New York has gone 5-2 (71.4%).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
  • New York has played in 18 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-12-0).
  • The Yankees have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-5 4-2 7-2 4-5 10-5 1-2

