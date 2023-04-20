In the series rubber match on Thursday, April 20, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (11-7) take on Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels (9-9). The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (2-0, 2.60 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (1-0, 1.23 ERA)

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

The Yankees have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

The Angels have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Angels have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+190) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

