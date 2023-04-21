Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .273 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • In 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%) Judge has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 19), and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Judge has had an RBI in eight games this season (42.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%).
  • In 13 games this season (68.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kikuchi (2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
