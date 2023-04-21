Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center features the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers meeting at 7:30 PM on Friday, April 21 ET, broadcast on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is tied 1-1.

You can watch the Bruins look to take down the Panthers on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in NHL action, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players