Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Florida Panthers are on their home ice at BB&T Center to square off with the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is knotted up at 1-1. The Bruins have -155 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+135).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-155)
|Panthers (+135)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 80.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (59-14).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Boston has a 48-12 record (winning 80.0% of its games).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has gone over twice in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Bruins offense's 301 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential is top-rated in the league.
