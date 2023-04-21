DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kikuchi (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
