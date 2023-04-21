The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .182 in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has a walk while hitting .138.

Kiner-Falefa has a base hit in four of 13 games played this year (30.8%), but no multi-hit games.

In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings