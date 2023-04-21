Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his last showing, had 18 points, three steals and two blocks in a 119-106 win over the Hawks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.6 25.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 4.0 PRA 35.5 37 35.7 PR -- 33.5 31.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.1



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Allowing 118.1 points per game, the Hawks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 36 18 3 2 2 2 3 4/15/2023 37 29 12 3 2 0 1 3/11/2023 38 24 5 7 1 0 2 11/16/2022 23 22 5 0 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.