The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Trevino has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In four games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Kikuchi (2-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
