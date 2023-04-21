Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .257 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 13 of 20 games this year (65.0%), including six multi-hit games (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|7
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Peralta (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
