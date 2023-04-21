Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .158 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .228 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.