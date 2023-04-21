Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .158 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .228 with two doubles and three walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.
- In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|5
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 27 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
