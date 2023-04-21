Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Rafael Devers (.205 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (21) this season while batting .269 with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 79th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- In 68.4% of his 19 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 31.6% of his games this year, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.
- Devers has had at least one RBI in 52.6% of his games this year (10 of 19), with two or more RBI four times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with two or more runs four times (21.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.