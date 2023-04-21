Reese McGuire -- 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is hitting .406 with four doubles and a walk.

McGuire has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (33.3%).

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

McGuire has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

