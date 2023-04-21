Robert Williams III and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on April 18, Williams posted eight points and two blocks in a 119-106 win against the Hawks.

In this piece we'll break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 6.9 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 7.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.0 PRA -- 17.7 14.9 PR -- 16.3 13.9



Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Hawks

Williams is responsible for attempting 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 118.1 points per game.

Giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 26 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 23 8 5 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 22 12 8 2 0 1 1

