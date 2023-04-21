Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .103 with a double and eight walks in his past 10 games, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .143 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Casas has driven home a run in four games this year (21.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.96).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .231 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.