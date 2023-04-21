After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yusei Kikuchi

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .158 with a double and a walk.

Calhoun has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Calhoun has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings