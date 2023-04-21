The Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees, on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Blue Jays have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run over/under is set in this game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've gone 12-6 in those games.

New York has an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

New York has combined with opponents to go over the total seven times this season for a 7-12-0 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-5 4-2 8-2 4-5 10-5 2-2

