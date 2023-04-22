Aaron Judge -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York with 19 hits, batting .271 this season with eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

In five games this season, he has homered (25.0%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.0% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0%.

In 13 games this year (65.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings