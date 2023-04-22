Aaron Judge -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 22 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge leads New York with 19 hits, batting .271 this season with eight extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
  • In 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In five games this season, he has homered (25.0%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 40.0% of his games this year, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0%.
  • In 13 games this year (65.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
