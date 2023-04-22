The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), battle starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .175 with four doubles and three walks.

In six of 16 games this season, Wong has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 16 games this year.

In two games this year, Wong has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings