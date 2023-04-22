Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Franchy Cordero (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero has a double, four home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
- Cordero has picked up a hit in seven games this season (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in 30.8% of his games in 2023, and 9.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (38.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (30.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (46.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.98 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.98 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
