On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.094 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Alek Manoah

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 104th in slugging.

Torres has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Torres has driven home a run in four games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.

In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

