Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.094 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 104th in slugging.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this year, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has driven home a run in four games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games.
- In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.98 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.98 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
