Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)
- Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Duran got a base hit in 33 out of 58 games last season (56.9%), with multiple hits in 10 of those games (17.2%).
- Including the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games last season (12 of 58), with two or more RBIs in four of those contests (6.9%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.202
|AVG
|.242
|.273
|OBP
|.294
|.367
|SLG
|.358
|13
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|42/7
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (3.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- The Brewers are sending Miley (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed a 1.50 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
