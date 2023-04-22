Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Angels.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .220.
- Trevino has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.98 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
