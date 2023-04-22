On Saturday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Yankee Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

In nine of 21 games last season (42.9%) Peraza got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (23.8%) he picked up two or more.

Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one homer.

Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

In seven of 21 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 9 .364 AVG .259 .440 OBP .375 .500 SLG .370 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)