On Saturday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

  • Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • In nine of 21 games last season (42.9%) Peraza got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (23.8%) he picked up two or more.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one homer.
  • Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • In seven of 21 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 9
.364 AVG .259
.440 OBP .375
.500 SLG .370
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Manoah (1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.98 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
