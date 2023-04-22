On Saturday, Rafael Devers (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 21 hits, batting .253 this season with 13 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 95th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.0% of them.

In six games this season, he has gone deep (30.0%, and 8% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this season (50.0%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

