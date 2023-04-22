Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Rob Refsnyder (.207 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Brewers.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder has a double, a home run and seven walks while hitting .220.
- Refsnyder has had a base hit in eight of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Refsnyder has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.07).
- The Brewers give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Miley makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has a 1.50 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.
